My Youth My Pride events rescheduled due to inclement weather

Srinagar: Incessant rains in Kashmir during past 24 hours left most of the playfield and stadiums soggy due to which 2nd semi-final of Spring Shield Cricket Tournament being held in Nanil, Anantnag and Tennis Ball Cricket tournament matches scheduled to be held in Khrew, Pulwama today was rescheduled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam Blues registered their entry into the final of the Spring Shield T20 Cricket Tournament yesterday, trouncing Seer XI by 5 wickets.

Earlier in the day, Seer XI chose to bat after winning the toss and scored 139 runs losing all their batters in the allotted 20 overs.

Shakir and Aijaz were among the top scorers for the team. Shakir scored 59 runs while Aijaz contributed 30 runs to the aggregate.