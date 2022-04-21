My Youth My Pride events rescheduled due to inclement weather

Srinagar: Incessant rains in Kashmir during past 24 hours left most of the playfield and stadiums soggy due to which 2nd semi-final of Spring Shield Cricket Tournament being held in Nanil, Anantnag and Tennis Ball Cricket tournament matches scheduled to be held in Khrew, Pulwama today was rescheduled for tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Pahalgam Blues registered their entry into the final of the Spring Shield T20 Cricket Tournament yesterday, trouncing Seer XI by 5 wickets.
Earlier in the day, Seer XI chose to bat after winning the toss and scored 139 runs losing all their batters in the allotted 20 overs.
Shakir and Aijaz were among the top scorers for the team. Shakir scored 59 runs while Aijaz contributed 30 runs to the aggregate.
Bilal was the pick of the bowlers for Pahalgam Blues, he bagged 4 wickets while Sartaj on the other end ably supported him by bowling a tight line and in the ensuing process he claimed 3 wickets.
The target of 140 runs proved to be a meagre challenge as Pahalgam Blues reached the destination easily. Abrar’s innings of 45 runs laid the solid foundation for the team and with Mujeeb carrying the baton forward, it was just a matter of time the team triumphed over their opponents with 5 wickets still in hand.
Mujeeb for his calm and composed innings of 30 runs backed by some economical bowling, claiming 1wicket was adjudged man of the match.
The second clash for the entry to the summit between BSM Mattan and GSM Mattan scheduled today was postponed due to wet soggy outfields and inclement weather conditions.
Both the teams had reported on the ground and umpires after inspecting the outfield decided to call off the match for the day not before rescheduling the game for tomorrow.
Similarly, the Tennis Ball Cricket event slated to be held in Khrew Play Field was also called off and postponed till tomorrow.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing JKSC Youth Football League, two matches were played at TRC Synthetic Turf Football Stadium in Srinagar yesterday.
In the first match, JK Bank Academy defeated Bandipora Academy by 2-1, and in the second match, SCFA Srinagar outplayed Baramulla Football Academy by 2-0.
With these wins, JK Bank Academy occupies the second spot in the points table with 4 points following SCFA Srinagar which has maintained its position at the top of the table with 6 points.
Both teams will face each other in a do-or-die match on Friday. The game is a must-win for J&K Bank Academy whereas a draw will earn SCFA Srinagar the long-battled Youth League Championship. The match is expected to go down the wire and is reckoned to be one of the best contests in the league.
All the events are being organised by J&K Sports Council under a special sports initiative under the banner of “My Youth My Pride”.