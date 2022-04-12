MY YOUTH MY PRIDE | Sports competitions continue across J&K

Srinagar: In the ongoing competitions being held under the ‘My Youth My Pride’ initiative of the government, many more panchayats were added to the talent hunt program.

In the Kashmir division, the Spring Shield tournament entered round two. Today Nanil Sports clashed with Young Islamia Anzwola which was won by the latter by two wickets. The top performers of the match remained Rouf with a personal score of 34 and Talid with 3 wickets for Nanil Sports while the winning performance came from Tariq with 54 and Shakir with 3 Wickets.

Similarly, a wrestling event was held in Sports Stadium Pulwama in which many wrestlers participated and a large number of spectators reached the venue as a wrestling competition was being held for the first-ever time in the district. Around 30 wrestlers participated in the event.