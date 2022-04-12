MY YOUTH MY PRIDE | Sports competitions continue across J&K

Srinagar: In the ongoing competitions being held under the ‘My Youth My Pride’ initiative of the government, many more panchayats were added to the talent hunt program.
In the Kashmir division, the Spring Shield tournament entered round two. Today Nanil Sports clashed with Young Islamia Anzwola which was won by the latter by two wickets. The top performers of the match remained Rouf with a personal score of 34 and Talid with 3 wickets for Nanil Sports while the winning performance came from Tariq with 54 and Shakir with 3 Wickets.
Similarly, a wrestling event was held in Sports Stadium Pulwama in which many wrestlers participated and a large number of spectators reached the venue as a wrestling competition was being held for the first-ever time in the district. Around 30 wrestlers participated in the event.
The grand clash of the knockout Football Tournament is scheduled for today evening. The match is expected to draw a large crowd as it is slated to be played under floodlights at Synthetic Turf Football Stadium, Srinagar. The tournament commenced at Anantnag in which 8 teams participated from Ramban, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Ganderbal districts.
The finalists of today’s big game are Football Academy Ganderbal & Sports Council Football Academy, Pampore Pulwama. The tournament organized by J&K Sports Council under ‘My Youth My Pride-2022’ special activities was also supported by Guru Tegh Bahadur Sports Foundation.
The main attraction for today’s grand final is the special arrangement for Iftar by the Guru Tegh Bahadur Sports Foundation during the interval of the match. The match is expected to start by 6:00 PM followed by a break for the second half which also coincides with Iftar during the interval of the match.
Terming this as a message for communal harmony and brotherhood through the medium of sports, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, Nuzhat Farooq said, volunteers of Tegh Bahadur Foundation shall distribute special Iftar packets to all present.
In the ongoing JKSC Youth Football League being played at Gani Memorial Football Stadium Shehr e Khaas Srinagar, Real Kashmir FC will take on Sopore Football Academy in the 8th match of the league which is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM on 12th April, 2022.
Real Kashmir lost their previous match against Bandipora and they will be desperate to open their account in the points table while Sopore Academy will be playing their first match of the league.
Meanwhile, in village Palli of district Samba in Jammu, competitive events were held in wrestling and other games but the main attraction for the day remained tug of war. Rakesh Kumar emerged as the winner in the men’s wrestling event while “Team Palli C” won the Tug of War competition for women.
In the Wushu event, Gurmeet defeated Mohit in a close fight while Raghav and Sourav were placed in 1st and 2nd position in their respective weight category.
Interacting with the participants, Divisional Sports Officer, Ashok Singh said that our main aim is to educate the players about the welfare associated with sports, as well as to explore the unexplored treasure trove of talent.