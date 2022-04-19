My Youth My Pride sports event commences in South Kashmir

Srinagar: Entering the last leg, ‘My Youth My Pride’ activities commenced in Kulgam district where events in the disciplines of Tennis Ball cricket were held at Sports Stadium Kulgam.

More than 200 cricketers are scheduled to take an active part in an event that commenced today and shall last two days and conclude on the 20th of this month. A similar event is scheduled to be held in Khrew Pampore, Pulwama on 21st of April.

First match of the Tennis Ball Event was played between Laroo Kulgam and Shurath Kulgam. Laroo Kulgam, electing to bat after winning the toss, scored 74 runs in their allotted quota of 10 overs.

Yawar with 48 runs was the top scorer for the team. Chasing a modest target of 75 runs apparently looked like a cakewalk but Shurath Kulgam encountered hiccups in initial overs of their innings and managed to chase the target in the last over of the game, thanks to the valiant effort of Tajamul who rudered the innings. He was declared man of the match for his match-winning innings of 26 runs.