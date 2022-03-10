Nadeem Dar appointed Deputy Director SAI

Srinagar: Cricketer Nadeem Dar who is working as Assistant Director Sports in Kashmir University has been appointed as Deputy Director Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Nadeem is a well-known figure in the sports circles of Kashmir and has been serving as Assistant Director in the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports in Kashmir University from last more than five years.

He had applied for the post of Deputy Director in SAI in which he has been selected.