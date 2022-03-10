Nadeem Dar appointed Deputy Director SAI

Srinagar: Cricketer Nadeem Dar who is working as Assistant Director Sports in Kashmir University has been appointed as Deputy Director Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Nadeem is a well-known figure in the sports circles of Kashmir and has been serving as Assistant Director in the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports in Kashmir University from last more than five years.
He had applied for the post of Deputy Director in SAI in which he has been selected.
It is for the first time that anyone from the Kashmir region has been appointed for such a post in the biggest sports body of India. Nadeem is likely to get his posting in the Jammu centre of SAI which has units and coaching facilities all over J&K.
Nadeem termed it a challenge and said that he opted for SAI only to give sports a major flip in J&K.
"I have been working in Kashmir University for last more than five years and was now looking for a bigger challenge. This is one such challenge and has lot of scopes," Nadeem said.
"My aim will be to make all the available coaching centres of SAI in J&K fully functional and get maximum output from the coaches that work for SAI. It is a common notion here that coaches didn't give their maximum output in the SAI facilities in J&K," Nadeem said.
He said that SAI is based to improve Olympic sports disciplines.
"SAI have got coaches, it has got facilities and it provides top-level training. The only thing that lack is effort. I will try to put in that effort and also try to get more facilities for J&K from SAI," he added.