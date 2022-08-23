Nasir Lone stakes claim for Ranji Trophy inclusion with all-round show in JKCA final

Nasir was selected for the final after having done well in earlier matches. He was also one of the star performers for Kashmir-XI in the one-day format final that was played last month.

Nasir last season represented J&K in a one-day format but was overlooked for the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.

He has previously represented J&K in Under-25, 23 and 19 level age groups. He also was part of ZCA Camp in 2015 after doing well in the Under-19 national tournament.

Nasir was also one of the cricketers from Kashmir who was called by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings for the IPL trials last season.

With his all-around show during the important multi-day final, Nasir Lone’s case for the inclusion in Ranji trophy team has got stronger.

“I have been working hard and have been trying my best to impress selectors with my performances. It was an important match and I wanted to do well in it. Luckily everything clicked for me during the match and I was able to deliver up to my potential,” Nasir said.

Nasir said that he needed to perform consistently and his dream is to play for J&K in Ranji Trophy.

“It is just beginning, although I have been playing for J&K for a long time now at various age levels. To be part of the Ranji trophy squad will be a dream come true,” he said.

No cricketer from the Bandipora district of J&K has played in Ranji Trophy. Raja Saleem a veteran cricketer from the district was once included in the Ranji trophy squad but never got a chance to be part of Playing-XI. The only cricketer from the district who has represented J&K at the senior level in both T20 and One Day formats is Manzoor Pandav. The hard-hitting batsman has represented J&K in T20 and One Day format but never in Ranji Trophy multi-day format. Another cricketer from the district who has played in the Vijay Hazare trophy one-day tournament is Ishtiyaq Elahi.