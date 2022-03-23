National Cross-Country Skiing championship begins in Gulmarg

Srinagar: The National Cross Country Skiing championship organised by the Winter Games Association of J&K was inaugurated at Gulmarg on Wednesday.
In the event around 110 skiers from Army Red, Army Green, ITBP, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir are participating.
Olympian Muhammad Arif Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while as Commandant HAWS Major General RK Singh was a guest of honour.
On the opening day competitions of the Senior Men, women and junior boys were held. In the 10-KIlometre Senior Men event, Shubam Parihar, Stenzin Lundup and Thupstan Tsewang all belonging to Army Red bagged first three positions respectively.
In the 1.5-kilometre Woman event, Bhawani of Karnataka bagged first place while Prince Kumari and Ragini both of ITBP bagged second and third positions respectively.
In the 10-Kilometre junior boys category, Manjeet, Sonam Chaspal and Aman Kumar all belonging to Army Red bagged the first three positions respectively.