National Cross-Country Skiing championship begins in Gulmarg

Srinagar: The National Cross Country Skiing championship organised by the Winter Games Association of J&K was inaugurated at Gulmarg on Wednesday.

In the event around 110 skiers from Army Red, Army Green, ITBP, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir are participating.

Olympian Muhammad Arif Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while as Commandant HAWS Major General RK Singh was a guest of honour.