NATIONAL KAYAKING CHAMPIONSHIP | Arfat, Mohsin bag gold medal for J&K

Srinagar: After having secured a silver medal on Tuesday, the duo of Arfat Rahman and Mohsin on Wednesday gave a performance of their life to bag a gold medal for J&K in the ongoing National Sub-Junior Kayaking and Canoeing championship at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
With this win Kayakers, Arfat and Mohsin bagged two medals for J&K in the ongoing 32nd National Canoe Sprint Sub-Junior Boys & Girls Championship being held at Lower Lake, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh.
On Wednesday, Arfat and Mohsin bagged a gold medal in the K2- 200-metre category. They finished with a timing of 0.38.54 while the second-placed team of Odhissa finished with a timing of 0.39.07. The team of Assam finished third with a timing of 0.39.92. The duo had also finished first in the heats on way to the final.
Earlier on Tuesday, Arfat and Mohsin competing in the K2 -500-metre event had missed the gold medal by a whisker as they crossed finish line together with the team of Madhya Pradesh. The outcome was decided through video footage and in a photo finish, a team of Madhya Pradesh were declared as winners while Arfat Rahman and Mohsin of J&K had to settle for silver.
Arfat and Mohsin have dedicated this medal to their hard work and have termed its the first step towards achieving bigger goals.
"We have been training hard from last three years in Dal Lake amid all kinds of weather conditions. It is the result of that hard work," Arfat said.
"To secure medals in sub-junior Nationals in the first step and now we have to work even harder as we have to give similar or even better performance in the higher age group levels," Arfat said.
Mohsin said that competition in watersports has gone up in India and it is not easy to get a medal in the Nationals.
"Initially there used to be less competition in watersports in the Country and players from J&K used to perform well. However, other states have improved their game and they have been doing well recently. It is no more a few State dominated sports and one has to work really hard to stay in the competition," Mohsin said.