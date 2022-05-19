NATIONAL KAYAKING CHAMPIONSHIP | Arfat, Mohsin bag gold medal for J&K

Arfat and Mohsin have dedicated this medal to their hard work and have termed its the first step towards achieving bigger goals.

"We have been training hard from last three years in Dal Lake amid all kinds of weather conditions. It is the result of that hard work," Arfat said.

"To secure medals in sub-junior Nationals in the first step and now we have to work even harder as we have to give similar or even better performance in the higher age group levels," Arfat said.

Mohsin said that competition in watersports has gone up in India and it is not easy to get a medal in the Nationals.