NATIONAL KAYAKING CHAMPIONSHIP | Arfat, Mohsin win silver medal for J&K

Srinagar: The two upcoming talented Kayakers of J&K Arfat Rahman and Mohsin missed the gold medal in a photo finish and had to settle for silver in the ongoing National Sub-Junior Kayaking and Canoeing championship at Bhopal on Tuesday.
Arfat Rahman and Mohsin competing in the K2 -500-metre event missed the gold medal by a whisker as they crossed the finish line together with the team of Madhya Pradesh.
The outcome was decided through video footage and in a photo finish, the team of Madhya Pradesh were declared as winners while Arfat Rahman and Mohsin of J&K had to settle for silver.
The team of Madhya Pradesh had a timing of 1.51.60 while J&K had 1.51.99. The outcome was decided in a fraction of a second.
The third-placed team Assam was way behind both the toppers.
It is the first medal for the J&K in the ongoing 32nd National Canoe Sprint Sub-Junior Boys & Girls Championship being held at Lower Lake, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh.
Both Arfat and Mohsin had to work hard to secure this medal. They had to compete in multiple heats before getting their place in the final.
The duo expect more medals in the event and has been training hard for it.
"It was heartbreak as we wanted to win the gold. A fraction of a second decided our fate and we are really disappointed. Gold would have been perfect after having worked hard throughout the event," said Arfat.
"We have been training for the last three years. We never cared about the weather and continued training even during harsh winter months. It is the outcome of that hard work. We intend to work harder and win many more medals for J&K," Mohsin said.