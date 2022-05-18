NATIONAL KAYAKING CHAMPIONSHIP | Arfat, Mohsin win silver medal for J&K

Srinagar: The two upcoming talented Kayakers of J&K Arfat Rahman and Mohsin missed the gold medal in a photo finish and had to settle for silver in the ongoing National Sub-Junior Kayaking and Canoeing championship at Bhopal on Tuesday.

Arfat Rahman and Mohsin competing in the K2 -500-metre event missed the gold medal by a whisker as they crossed the finish line together with the team of Madhya Pradesh.