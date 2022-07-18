National Pencak Silat Martial Art Camp to conclude on July 22

Srinagar: The national-level coaching camp of Pencak Silat martial art discipline is going on in full swing in Srinagar.

The camp that started on July 1 and would conclude on July 22 is being held to prepare the Indian team for the 19th World Pencak Silat Championship 2022 scheduled to be held at Melika, Malaysia later this month.

On Monday, Secretary J&K Sports Council visited Indoor Sports Hall Pologround Srinagar to interact with the participants who have come from various parts of the country.