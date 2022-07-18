National Pencak Silat Martial Art Camp to conclude on July 22

Srinagar: The national-level coaching camp of Pencak Silat martial art discipline is going on in full swing in Srinagar.
The camp that started on July 1 and would conclude on July 22 is being held to prepare the Indian team for the 19th World Pencak Silat Championship 2022 scheduled to be held at Melika, Malaysia later this month.
On Monday, Secretary J&K Sports Council visited Indoor Sports Hall Pologround Srinagar to interact with the participants who have come from various parts of the country.
Around 38 players from different states as well as paramilitary forces including SSB personnel are taking part in the coaching camp.
The camp is being organised by the Pencak Silat Federation of India.
The Secretary Sports Council was accompanied by Chief Accounts Officer J&K Sports Council Dr Zaffar Iqbal.
After the national camp, Kashmir would host Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2022 in September 2022 in which athletes from 15 countries are expected to participate.
The athletes have been training under the coaching of Muhammad Iqbal, Irfan Aziz Botta, Vinod Kumar (from Haryana), and Rajesh Kumar (from Delhi).