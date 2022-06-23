NATIONAL ROWING CHAMPIONSHIP | 63 races held in sub-junior, senior categories

Srinagar: On the third day of the ongoing 23rd Sub-junior and 5th Inter-State Challenger National Rowing Championship at Dal Lake here, around 63 races were held.
The event was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor J&K, ManojSinha. The heats in both the championships Sub-Junior and Inter-State Challenger championships had started on Monday with athletes; both males and females from 25 States and Union territories vying for the podium place.
Around 700 players and officials belonging to 25 States, and Union Territories have arrived in Srinagar for the event.
On Wednesday, athletes from host J&K also participated in two heats in which they finished first and second respectively by which both the teams qualified for finals.
The event is being conducted by the J&K Rowing and Sculling Association under the auspices of the Rowing Federation of India and sponsored by J&K Sports Council, Khyber with active support from J&K Police, Tourism, J&K Administration, Health, LAWDA, SKICC, SDRF, NDRF and SMC.