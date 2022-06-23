NATIONAL ROWING CHAMPIONSHIP | 63 races held in sub-junior, senior categories

Around 700 players and officials belonging to 25 States, and Union Territories have arrived in Srinagar for the event.

On Wednesday, athletes from host J&K also participated in two heats in which they finished first and second respectively by which both the teams qualified for finals.

The event is being conducted by the J&K Rowing and Sculling Association under the auspices of the Rowing Federation of India and sponsored by J&K Sports Council, Khyber with active support from J&K Police, Tourism, J&K Administration, Health, LAWDA, SKICC, SDRF, NDRF and SMC.