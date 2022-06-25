NATIONAL ROWING CHAMPIONSHIP | J&K clinch maiden bronze medal in sub-junior category

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Rowing Team today clinched its maiden medal on a concluding day at the National Rowing Championship held at Dal Lake here.

On the final day of the 23rd Sub-junior and 5th Inter-State Challenger National Rowing Championship, the J&K team clinched Bronze Medal in the sub-junior category of the Rowing Championship.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole while congratulating the J&K team for bagging the medal said J&K UT has unlimited scope in water sports activities and in this direction the government is making its every effort to develop several water bodies in the Union Territory.