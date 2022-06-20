National Rowing Championship to begin on June 22

Around 700 athletes and officials representing 25 States, and Union Territories of the country are going to participate.

The event is being conducted by the J&K Rowing and Sculling Association under the auspices of the Rowing Federation of India and sponsored by J&K Sports Council with active support from J&K Police, Tourism, J&K Administration, Health, LAWDA, SKICC, SDRF, NDRF and SMC.

“All the arrangements have been made ready, hotels have been allocated to visiting teams and food facilities have also been arranged. The course near SKICC has been made ready for the races,” Said J&K Rowing and Sculling Association Working President Shafqat Watali.