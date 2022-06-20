National Rowing Championship to begin on June 22

Srinagar: Teams from different parts of the country have started converging in Srinagar for the 23rd sub-junior and 5th Inter-State Challenger National Rowing Championship going to be held in Dal Lake, Srinagar.
It is the first time ever that the National championship in Rowing discipline would be held in J&K. The event would be inaugurated on June 22 at SKICC Srinagar.
Around 700 athletes and officials representing 25 States, and Union Territories of the country are going to participate.
The event is being conducted by the J&K Rowing and Sculling Association under the auspices of the Rowing Federation of India and sponsored by J&K Sports Council with active support from J&K Police, Tourism, J&K Administration, Health, LAWDA, SKICC, SDRF, NDRF and SMC.
“All the arrangements have been made ready, hotels have been allocated to visiting teams and food facilities have also been arranged. The course near SKICC has been made ready for the races,” Said J&K Rowing and Sculling Association Working President Shafqat Watali.
“Almost all the teams have arrived and they would be holding their first training sessions on Tuesday morning. The event would ve inaugurated on Wednesday while as races would start from June 23,” he said.
He said that in the last two years, there has been a major development in the Rowing sport in J&K.
“J&K lacked Rowing equipment and facility. However, during the last two years, a massive infrastructure buildup has happened. We have now got a top-level Water Sports centre equipped with International standard rowing equipment,” he said.