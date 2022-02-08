National Ski Championship | Day 2: J&K win 3 gold medals

Shoaib Malik bagged his second gold medal of the championship by finishing first in the J1 Slalom category while Faizan Ahmad also bagged his second medal of the championship by finishing first in the J2 Slalom category.

Haziqa bagged a gold medal in Slalom while Mariyam bagged silver. Easa Anim bagged a bronze medal in the Giant Slalom C2 category.

Earlier during the first day of the competition on Monday, Shoaib Malik, Faizaan Ahmad had bagged gold medals in the giant slalom categories while Haya Muzaffer had bagged silver and Azhar Fayaz bronze.