National Snowshoe championship concludes

Srinagar: The 6th National Snowshoe Championship concluded at Gulmarg on Sunday.
Uttarakhand bagged the overall championship, but J&K bagged the most number of medals in the 6th SnowShoe Championship that concluded at Gulmarg on Sunday.
J&K bagged 11 medals in the championship while Uttarakhand by bagging more gold medals finished first. Maharashtra finished second overall while J&K finished third overall.
For J&K, young female athlete Sara emerged out as a star performer as she bagged two gold medals. She had bagged a gold medal in long-distance on Saturday while she bagged another gold in the sprint category on Sunday.
The championship that was organised by the J&K Snowshoe Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir and under the auspices of the Snowshoe Federation of India concluded on Sunday with the conduct of sprint events and a medal ceremony.
Director Tourism Kashmir Dr GN Itoo was the chief guest on the occasion while as Director IISM Prof Alok Kumar, CEO Gulmarg, Ghulam Zargar Jeelani, Dy Director Dr Ahsanul Haq Chisti, Assistant Director Tourism, Dr Javid Ur Rehman, Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir Zeeshan Khan, Snowshoe Federation of India (SSFI) President Mir Mudassir, J&K SnowShoe Association President Tariq Zargar, Director Watersports Bilquis Mir, SSFI Vice President Mushtaq Bashir were other guests present.
The championship witnessed the participation of around 100 athletes representing 10 State teams, HAWS and ITBP teams.
Terming this great new initiative in the adventure sports tourism of Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo congratulated all the teams and the organisers.
"This is a new beginning and the future of this sport and activity is bright with a lot of potential," he said.
Earlier SSFI President, Mir Mudassir, said that with help of the Tourism Department this event has turned out as a great success.
"We are happy to see this event turning out as a great success. We will try to conduct and host a bigger event in coming years," he said.