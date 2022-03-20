National Snowshoe championship concludes

Srinagar: The 6th National Snowshoe Championship concluded at Gulmarg on Sunday.

Uttarakhand bagged the overall championship, but J&K bagged the most number of medals in the 6th SnowShoe Championship that concluded at Gulmarg on Sunday.

J&K bagged 11 medals in the championship while Uttarakhand by bagging more gold medals finished first. Maharashtra finished second overall while J&K finished third overall.

For J&K, young female athlete Sara emerged out as a star performer as she bagged two gold medals. She had bagged a gold medal in long-distance on Saturday while she bagged another gold in the sprint category on Sunday.