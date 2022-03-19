National Snowshoe C’ship begins in Gulmarg

Assistant Director Tourism Dr Javid ur Rehman said that a new dimension has been added to the winter sports with the conduct of the Snowshoe activity.

"It is not just about skiing now, it is about Snowshoeing events and activity as well now. It can be held without infrastructural upgrade or can be held anywhere where there is snow. We have to host many more events in the coming time," Dr Javid said.

President SSFI, Mir Mudassir while giving a brief about the Snowshoe background and the event said that the activity is getting popular in India.