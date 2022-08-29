NATIONAL SPORTS DAY | J&K Sports Council pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Srinagar: J&K Sports Council today held a series of sports functions across Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate National Sports Day.
Secretary Youth Services & Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez presided over the function as chief guest at TRF Football Turf here.
While addressing an event to commemorate the hockey icon on his birthday which is celebrated as National Sports Day, Hafeez said, “National sports day is being celebrated all across the country today and various sporting events are being organised.
He told that both at Divisional and Panchayat levels players are participating in the sports day celebration events and all the sports promoters of the ‘My Youth My Pride’ sports program are being felicitated here today.
He further added that all the people associated with the event have played a pivotal role in taking sports to the nook and corner of the union territory. Lieutenant Governor is personally monitoring all the activities related to sports and is keeping track of all the activities, he added.
He said that J&K Sports Council is in the process of roping in more coaches, trainers, sports medicine experts, and sports psychologists for all its district centres to bring J&K to par with all major sports hubs of the country.
While paying glowing tributes to the legend, Hafeez reiterated that government would leave no stone unturned to take sports to the apex of the sports map of the country and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve the goal.
Secretary of J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said that several events were organized across the Union Territory to pay glowing tribute to the legend and the “wizard” of Indian Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand who lives in the heart of every sportsperson of the country.
She said that on this day we must all take a pledge to promote sports that inculcate discipline, ethics, and values in the young generation and help our country reach greater heights.
She also highlighted the role of sports in the upliftment of the youth and its associated benefits to the society and country at large.
A large number of players from various games were present on the occasion who witnessed hockey and football matches. Apart from guests many former players and officers and officials from J&K Sports Council were also present on the occasion.
On the occasion, several sports promoters, including journalists and foreign players were also felicitated.
Nuzhat Gul, Dr Zafar Iqbal and Harbaksh Sing were guests of honour on the occasion.