‘Need to hone sporting skills of school children’

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, on Monday deliberated upon honing the sporting skills of school children with the President of School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Alok Kumar; Administrative Secretary School Education, BK Singh; DG YSS, DrSaleemurRehman, Secretary Sports Council, NuzhatGul and other officers and representatives of the Youth Services and SGFI respectively.

The Advisor asked the President SGFI to look for the ways and means of establishing Wrestling and Boxing academies in the twin divisions of Jammu and Kashmir. He maintained that J&K has raised enough infrastructure during the past few years across the length and breadth of UT that has enabled it to establish sports training facilities anywhere. He asked them that these sports are popular here and world class players could be produced with little hand holding in such games.

He asked the Federation that the local government would extend all the help to it for the same. The Advisor even invited the SGFI for organising National and Zonal level winter games events here as J&K has all the infrastructure and manpower available for such sporting activities.