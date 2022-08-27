Neeraj Chopra finishes 1st at Lausanne Diamond League

He threw 80.04m in his final attempt.

In the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, Chopra had thrown a personal best of 89.94m and had finished second.

With his Friday performance, he has now qualified for the Diamond League final on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland, as well as the 2023 World Championships, which has a qualification mark of 85.20m.

Chopra is in the fourth spot in the Diamond League points table with seven points. Notably, only the top six with the most points at the end of Diamond League qualify for the final.