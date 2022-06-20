NIFF decries ‘inordinate delay in JKFA elections’

Srinagar: National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) decried the inordinate delay in holding J&K Football Association (JKFA) elections.

In a statement, NIFF reiterated its demand of amending the JKFA constitution in line with the AIFF constitution and pressing for immediate elections.

“Pertinently, Returning Officer vide communication dated: 10-6-2022, expressed disability to conduct elections due to various loopholes even in the existing constitution of JKFA. NIFF has vociferously persuaded J&K Secretary Sports Council to expedite the framing of an adhoc body to run the sports activities in J&K,” reads the statement.