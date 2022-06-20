NIFF decries ‘inordinate delay in JKFA elections’

Srinagar: National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) decried the inordinate delay in holding J&K Football Association (JKFA) elections.
In a statement, NIFF reiterated its demand of amending the JKFA constitution in line with the AIFF constitution and pressing for immediate elections.
“Pertinently, Returning Officer vide communication dated: 10-6-2022, expressed disability to conduct elections due to various loopholes even in the existing constitution of JKFA. NIFF has vociferously persuaded J&K Secretary Sports Council to expedite the framing of an adhoc body to run the sports activities in J&K,” reads the statement.
“Noted with anguish that in brazen violation to Court judgement ex-members of JKFA are illegally interfering in sports-related issues. The infringement of the law must be put to stop.”
“NIFF is contemplating to seek the contempt proceeding against an outgoing rejected lot of JKFA and demanded a ban on these anti-youth elements. It was also impressed upon Sports Council to not entertain this nuisance in any official function of Sports Council which runs contravention to court directives,” the statement adds.