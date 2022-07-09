NIFF holds meet in Srinagar

Srinagar: National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) has held its meeting in Srinagar and it was decided to a hold protest rally against J&K Football Association shortly.
“The meeting of NIFF was held in which the actions of JKFA were condemned. After lots of discussions, it was decided that a massive protest of all the districts shall be put forth in coming days through a Protest March from Sports Council Office to Press Colony wherein all the grievances shall be put in front of media,” NIFF statement said.
“We request all our brothers of football fraternity from across J&K to be prepared for this protest march after Eid,” it added.