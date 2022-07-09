NIFF holds meet in Srinagar

Srinagar: National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) has held its meeting in Srinagar and it was decided to a hold protest rally against J&K Football Association shortly.

“The meeting of NIFF was held in which the actions of JKFA were condemned. After lots of discussions, it was decided that a massive protest of all the districts shall be put forth in coming days through a Protest March from Sports Council Office to Press Colony wherein all the grievances shall be put in front of media,” NIFF statement said.