NIFF pays tribute to late footballer Gulzar Ahmed

Srinagar: National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) has paid tributes to late footballer Gulzar Ahmed on his first death anniversary.
Gulzar Ahmed of Rainawari who used to play for the J&KSPDC football team passed away on July 12 last year.
“Gulzar started his career with YMCA and then joined Iqbal Sports before he was appointed in JKSPDC,” the NIFF statement said.
“Gulzar was an employee of JKSPDC and it’s very shocking that the department has not done anything to support his poor family. We request the JKSPDC management to consider the case of Gulzar Ahmed so that his family may not suffer. He gave his life to football and in his memory, NIFF will be organising an exhibition match very soon,” the NIFF statement added.