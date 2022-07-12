NIFF pays tribute to late footballer Gulzar Ahmed

Srinagar: National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) has paid tributes to late footballer Gulzar Ahmed on his first death anniversary.

Gulzar Ahmed of Rainawari who used to play for the J&KSPDC football team passed away on July 12 last year.

“Gulzar started his career with YMCA and then joined Iqbal Sports before he was appointed in JKSPDC,” the NIFF statement said.