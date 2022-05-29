NIT Srinagar organises Cross Country Run

Congratulating the participants for their passion for sports activities, Prof. Sehgal said Sports activities are part of the vibrant academic system and we need to focus on all aspects.

He said the population of the country majorly comprises of youths.

“Therefore, it is necessary not only to address problems faced by the youths but also to provide them opportunities to grow, Director said.

Prof Sehgal said regular participation in sports activities teaches us to plan ahead and see through the consequences of our acts.