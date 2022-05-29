NIT Srinagar organises Cross Country Run

Srinagar: The Department of Physical Education National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Sunday organized a Cross Country Run and around 220 participants from three categories participated in the event.
The race was flagged off by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari (Registrar) at 6.30 am from the Duck Park Nishat and the race culminated at the NIT Srinagar campus.
Congratulating the participants for their passion for sports activities, Prof. Sehgal said Sports activities are part of the vibrant academic system and we need to focus on all aspects.
He said the population of the country majorly comprises of youths.
“Therefore, it is necessary not only to address problems faced by the youths but also to provide them opportunities to grow, Director said.
Prof Sehgal said regular participation in sports activities teaches us to plan ahead and see through the consequences of our acts.
“We need to quickly assess the situation, adjust, adapt and act accordingly. Being flexible and not carry a fixed mindset,” he said.
Prof Sehgal assured the athletes of every possible support in terms of coaching and augmentation of their skills and performance.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari highlighted the benefits of sports and can impact lives in profound ways.
“Participation in sports activities promotes health and wellbeing, builds confidence, and can help maintain mental health,” he said adding that they will organize more sports events in the future.
The first three position holders from all the 3 categories were awarded the trophies. In the boy’s category, Ravi Mehta, Sachin, and Saqib Yousuf bagged the first three positions. Varsha, Saraswati, and Meenakshi bagged the first three positions in the girl's category, while Dr Janibul Bashir, Dr Dinesh Rajendran, and Dr Kurella Swamy bagged the first three positions among the faculty. They were felicitated by Director NIT and Registrar with winner trophies.
On the occasion, Dr Srinibash Mishra, SAS Coordinator expressed his gratitude to the NIT Srinagar administration for supporting such initiatives on the campus.
He said around 150 students from the boy’s category, 50 students from the girl’s category, and 20 from the Teaching and Non-Teaching category participated in the mega event.
Dr. Mishra thanked all the duty officials, local police, and the security personnel of NIT Srinagar who performed their duties efficiently, and dedicatedly in making the sports event successful.