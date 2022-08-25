Sports

North Campus lifts KU Inter-Department volleyball, football titles

Representational Picture
Representational PictureFile/ GK
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s North Campus emerged the winner of the inter-department football and volleyball tournaments on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan was the chief guest at the prize-distribution ceremony.

In the events around 40 departments participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nilofer said the University will leave no stone unturned in creating facilities and infrastructure to develop a robust sports culture in the main and satellite campuses.

She said the varsity students are extremely talented and should join sports activities to compete in national and international sports events.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com