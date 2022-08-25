North Campus lifts KU Inter-Department volleyball, football titles

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s North Campus emerged the winner of the inter-department football and volleyball tournaments on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan was the chief guest at the prize-distribution ceremony.
In the events around 40 departments participated.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nilofer said the University will leave no stone unturned in creating facilities and infrastructure to develop a robust sports culture in the main and satellite campuses.
She said the varsity students are extremely talented and should join sports activities to compete in national and international sports events.