NORTH ZONE INTER AGS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP | AGS Hajinar defeats AGS Wayne

Jammu: North Zone Inter AGS Volleyball Championship concluded on Monday.

A statement of the Army issued here said that the AGS Wayne under the aegis of Kupwara Terriers, the citizen soldiers of VAJR Division of the Indian Army conducted the championship at Pathahirri garrison from July 16 to July 18.

The statement said that 58 players from 7 AGS schools - AGS Wayne, AGS Hajinar, AGS Nowgam, AGS Dawar, AGS Uri, AGS Ziran, and AGS Boniyar - participated in the championship.It said that a total of six matches were played in the championship on a knockout basis.