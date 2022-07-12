O&D Memorial football tournament to begin today

Srinagar: The inaugural match of the Owais and Dawood (O&D) memorial football tournament is going to kick off at Sports Stadium Anantnag on Wednesday.
The tournament would be held under the auspices of District Football Association Anantnag and in the inaugural match, Wanpora XI will clash with Budgam-XI.
In the second match scheduled on July 14, Galaxy FC will lock horns with Islamabad FC while in the match scheduled on July 15 All-Stars FC will clash with AFC Arwani. Etihad Pampore is scheduled to take on Jiddah FC on July 16.