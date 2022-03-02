Olympian Arif, Wushu Champion Sadia receive rousing welcome in Jammu

Jammu: Olympian Arif Muhammad and Wushu Champion, Sadia Tariq have received a rousing welcome while reaching at Jammu the J&K Sports Council and Wushu Association of J&K.
Secretary J&K Sports Council, Ms Nuzhat Gul felicitated Sadia Tariq for her outstanding feat at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Moscow last month.
Sadia defeated her Russian counterpart in the finals to claim the Gold medal for her country.
Secretary Sports council conveyed her best wishes to both the athletes on behalf of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and Principal Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Alok Kumar and assured all possible support for the Youth Asian Games scheduled to be held in China later this year.
She said, "all possible help for the preparation of the coveted event shall be extended so that Sadia is able to give her best in the competition".
While congratulating Olympian Arif Muhammad, she also expressed her gratitude to the athlete for adding another feather in the cap of J&K by being the lone qualifier for the Games from the country and also being the first-ever flag bearer for the Games.
Sadia Tariq will be enrolled in NCOE Bhopal for the preparation of the Youth Asian Games 2022 and the selection process will commence on14th and 15th March by the TIDC members of the Sports Authority of India.
Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach, Kuldeep Handoo and President Wushu Association J&K, Vijay Saraf also praised the performance of Sadia.
President Hockey J&K, Divisional Sports Officer (J), Manager MA Stadium, Manager Indoor and coaches and other officials from J&K Sports Council were also present on the occasion.