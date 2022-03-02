Olympian Arif, Wushu Champion Sadia receive rousing welcome in Jammu

Jammu: Olympian Arif Muhammad and Wushu Champion, Sadia Tariq have received a rousing welcome while reaching at Jammu the J&K Sports Council and Wushu Association of J&K.

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Ms Nuzhat Gul felicitated Sadia Tariq for her outstanding feat at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Moscow last month.

Sadia defeated her Russian counterpart in the finals to claim the Gold medal for her country.