Olympic bound skier Arif Khan conferred J&K Govt award

Srinagar: Winter Sports Fraternity of J&K has welcomed the government announcement of conferring the J&K Government award on Winter Olympics 2022 bound Kashmir skier Arif Khan.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced the conferment of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Awards, 2022.

These awards are conferred each year on the eve of Republic Day in recognition of contributions made by outstanding achievers in different fields viz; Achievements in the field of Literature, performing Art, excellence in Art & Crafts, Social Reforms and Empowerment, Meritorious Public Service, Lifetime Achievement in any other field, Award for Outstanding Sports Persons, Outstanding Media Persons and Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship.

In the sports category, Arif Khan along with Para Archer Rakesh Kumar and Female Powerlifting player Arifa Bilal have been awarded this year.