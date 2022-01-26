Olympic bound skier Arif Khan conferred J&K Govt award

Srinagar: Winter Sports Fraternity of J&K has welcomed the government announcement of conferring the J&K Government award on Winter Olympics 2022 bound Kashmir skier Arif Khan.
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced the conferment of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Awards, 2022.
These awards are conferred each year on the eve of Republic Day in recognition of contributions made by outstanding achievers in different fields viz; Achievements in the field of Literature, performing Art, excellence in Art & Crafts, Social Reforms and Empowerment, Meritorious Public Service, Lifetime Achievement in any other field, Award for Outstanding Sports Persons, Outstanding Media Persons and Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship.
In the sports category, Arif Khan along with Para Archer Rakesh Kumar and Female Powerlifting player Arifa Bilal have been awarded this year.
Arif Khan is the only athlete from India to qualify for the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022. He has qualified in Slalom and Giant Slalom in Alpine Skiing. Arif who hails from the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district has over the years bagged several medals for J&K at the National level. He is the only one from J&K to have performed brilliantly on the FIS ski circuit in various parts of the World.
Winter Games Association of J&K, J&K Ski Mountaineering Association, J&K SnowShoe Association have hailed the decision. “It is great to see Arif Khan being honored finally. To qualify Winter Olympics is itself an achievement that has no parallel. It is the pinnacle of the sports arena,” the WGAJK statement said.
“We hope he will bring more laurels for Country and J&K in the upcoming Olympics,” it added. Ski Mountaineering Association President Rauf Tramboo said that Arif Khan very much deserved it.
“He has worked very hard to achieve his dream of making it to the Olympics. He deserves every honor”.
“Arif Khan best skier currently in India. He has proved that over the years by performing brilliantly in the National and International arenas. We congratulate him for the J&K Government Award,” said SnowShoe Association President Tariq Zargar in a statement issued.