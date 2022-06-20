Over 300 runners participate in Patnitop Marathon

The event was supported by Patnitop Development Authority and Jammu Tourism. Co-Sponsors of the event include Yokohama Tyres, Brooks India, Enerzal India, Kapahi Contractors, Kangra Fort,91.9 RED FM and major Running Groups in the Jammu - Jammu Hills Sports Club and Kathua distance runners.

Many Enthusiastic runners from Udhampur participated in the race and were among the top winners too.

The event was graced by Dist Information Officer, Udhampur Anil Kumar Sharma and ARC Udhampur Rafiq Jaral

“This is the first major sporting event that happened in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir this year and over 300 enthusiastic runners from different parts of India participated in this event,” reads the statement.