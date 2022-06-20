Over 300 runners participate in Patnitop Marathon

Srinagar: To encourage the people of Jammu and Kashmir to make health and wellness a top priority, the Patnitop Marathon (India’s Most Beautiful Hill Race) was organised by Ironman Kapil Arora who is an International Tri-Athlete, Ultramarathoner and also a Fit India ambassador on June 19 at Patnitop.
As per the statement, the title sponsor of the event was Skyview by Empyrean. The event was managed by the CYRUNS team from Ahmedabad led by Coach Dr Rahul Sharma.
The event was supported by Patnitop Development Authority and Jammu Tourism. Co-Sponsors of the event include Yokohama Tyres, Brooks India, Enerzal India, Kapahi Contractors, Kangra Fort,91.9 RED FM and major Running Groups in the Jammu - Jammu Hills Sports Club and Kathua distance runners.
Many Enthusiastic runners from Udhampur participated in the race and were among the top winners too.
The event was graced by Dist Information Officer, Udhampur Anil Kumar Sharma and ARC Udhampur Rafiq Jaral
“This is the first major sporting event that happened in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir this year and over 300 enthusiastic runners from different parts of India participated in this event,” reads the statement.
There were three categories of the run viz, 5 km, 10 km & 21.1 Km respectively.
This Half Marathon Run of 21.1 started at 6 am from Skyview Gondola upper deck towards PadoraChowk Patni top towards Natha Top10 Km race Started at 6.30 am and 5k Fun Run started at 7 am respectively.
The race was divided into four age groups i.e., 18-35, 35-45,45-55 and 55++ age groups.