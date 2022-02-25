Paris replaces St Petersburg as Champions League final host

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to the French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," European football's governing body said in a statement.

"Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.”

The meeting also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams in UEFA competitions will have to play at neutral venues until further notice.