‘Participation in JKCA’s domestic tournaments mandatory for selection’

Jammu: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has made it compulsory for players of all age groups to participate in JKCA tournaments going to be held after the talent hunt process.
“As already circulated Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association will be holding first of its kind ‘Talent Hunt Programme’ from May 6, 2022, which will be followed by a series of tournaments in various age groups for men and women, to begin with, Under-19 girls tournament from May 15, 2022,” the statement quoted JKCA Sub-Committee Member Brig. Anil Gupta as saying.
“There was a custom, system or you may call it a practice that some prominent players used to attend the nets straightway for final selection. And that custom needs to be stopped once and for all. This time no player will be selected without participating in JKCA’s domestic tourney. Participation of players in domestic tournaments is mandatory for selection,” Brig Gupta said.
He said that for bringing transparency in selection and making the system healthier, you need to take such steps, adding that the J&K Senior Women’s team created history this season by qualifying for the knockouts in One-Dayers and winning five out of six matches in T20s only after providing a congenial atmosphere to perform and quality facilities to excel.
“JKCA is committed to promoting cricket culture and improving the standard of this gentleman’s game,” added Brig Gupta.