‘Participation in JKCA’s domestic tournaments mandatory for selection’

Jammu: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has made it compulsory for players of all age groups to participate in JKCA tournaments going to be held after the talent hunt process.

“As already circulated Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association will be holding first of its kind ‘Talent Hunt Programme’ from May 6, 2022, which will be followed by a series of tournaments in various age groups for men and women, to begin with, Under-19 girls tournament from May 15, 2022,” the statement quoted JKCA Sub-Committee Member Brig. Anil Gupta as saying.