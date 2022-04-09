Parvez Rasool continues his brilliant show in Dhaka League

Srinagar: The former skipper of J&K cricket team Parvez Rasool is continuing his brilliant show in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League one-day tournament in Bangladesh.

Parvez Rasool on Friday picked a five-wicket haul against Abahani Limited which is studded with five International players, including current Indian Test star Hanuma Vihari.

Parvez Rasool was at his usual best with the spinning web around the rival batsmen, capturing five wickets by conceding 29 runs in his 9.4 overs.