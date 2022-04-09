Parvez Rasool continues his brilliant show in Dhaka League

Srinagar: The former skipper of J&K cricket team Parvez Rasool is continuing his brilliant show in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League one-day tournament in Bangladesh.
Parvez Rasool on Friday picked a five-wicket haul against Abahani Limited which is studded with five International players, including current Indian Test star Hanuma Vihari.
Parvez Rasool was at his usual best with the spinning web around the rival batsmen, capturing five wickets by conceding 29 runs in his 9.4 overs.
Earlier, batting first, Abahani Limited scored a modest total of 177 runs in 45.4 overs. Rasool was the pick of the bowlers from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (SJDC), who took five wickets, while Sunzamul Islam claimed 2 wickets.
In reply, SJDC chased the target in 48.2 overs, losing five wickets in the process.
Parvez Rasool is the top wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 17 wickets, which includes a 5-wicket haul and a 4-wicket haul also.
He also scored unbeaten 65 runs in the match against Prime Bank Cricket Club and hit a six and a boundary when the team needed 12 runs in the last over with just one wicket in hand.