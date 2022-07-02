Parvez Rasool powers Kashmir-XI to title win over Jammu-XI

Srinagar: The all-around performance by former J&K skipper Parvez Rasool powered Kashmir Province-XI to a title win over Jammu Province-XI in the final of the JKCA Senior One Day tournament at Sher-i- Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar on Saturday.

In the high-octane final between the two sides, Parvez shined with both bat and ball to guide Kashmir’s side to a comfortable win in front of a capacity crowd.

In the match, the Kashmir side beat the Jammu side by five wickets Parvez Rasool and Sheikh Usaid turned out as star performers with the bat for the Kashmir side.