Parvez Rasool powers Kashmir-XI to title win over Jammu-XI
Srinagar: The all-around performance by former J&K skipper Parvez Rasool powered Kashmir Province-XI to a title win over Jammu Province-XI in the final of the JKCA Senior One Day tournament at Sher-i- Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar on Saturday.
In the high-octane final between the two sides, Parvez shined with both bat and ball to guide Kashmir’s side to a comfortable win in front of a capacity crowd.
In the match, the Kashmir side beat the Jammu side by five wickets Parvez Rasool and Sheikh Usaid turned out as star performers with the bat for the Kashmir side.
Earlier, put in to bat, Jammu-XI scored a modest total of 165 runs in 40.3 overs. Henan Malik was the top scorer with 53 runs, while Ramdayal contributed valuable 46 runs to the total.
The duo made a good partnership of 90 runs to take the score to 144 runs after Jammu-XI were struggling at 54/6 before Nasir Lone struck thrice in the same over to get rid of both these batsmen.
Abid Mushtaq chipped in with 19 runs, while Jatin Wadhawan and Suryansh Raina contributed 11 and 10 runs respectively.
For Kashmir-XI, Parvez Rasool was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets by conceding 28 runs, while Nasir Lone captured three wickets. Umar Nazir bagged two and Shahrukh Dar claimed one wicket.
In reply, Kashmir-XI, after their early hiccups, rode on a brilliant partnership between Parvez Rasool and Sheikh Usaid to chase the required target in 33.3 overs by losing five wickets to win the match by five wickets. Rasool was in sublime touch and showed stellar grit and tenacity, besides fluid grace and elegance to score splendid 77 runs, while Usaid contributed valuable 53 runs.
For Jammu-XI, Ramdayal, Sahil Lotra and Ritik Singh claimed one wicket each.
Ritik Singh was declared as the best bowler, Henan Malik was adjudged the best batter. Abid Mushtaq was named as the best all-rounder, Asif Ramzan was declared the best wicketkeeper and Ritik Singh was adjudged the most promising player of the tournament.
Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Youth Services and Sports Department was the chief guest on the occasion and was accompanied by Anil Sharma, Controller of Examination J&K Service Selection Board as the special guest, while former first-class cricketers Abdul Rouf and Parvaiz Qaiser were the guests of honour.
Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA was also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar lauded the organisers for holding the event in a befitting manner.
He further said J&K has already produced International and IPL stars in Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, and Parvez Rasool.
“The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is committed to promoting sports in every nook and corner of the UT and the initiatives like this are going to serve as catalysts in enhancing sports culture in the Union Territory. Apart from raising sports infra at all levels, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted its own Sports Policy for the promotion and welfare of outstanding sportspersons,” the chief guest added.
Later prizes were distributed among the winners.