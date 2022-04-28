‘Path-breaking initiatives making J&K powerhouse of sports’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government is taking various initiatives to create world-class infrastructure and introducing new policies to make J&K a powerhouse in sports.
An official said that the Youth of J&K are immensely talented and deserve more opportunities and exposure to display their talent.
We are committed to extending all possible support to the local sportspersons who strive hard to make J&K and the nation proud in different sports disciplines, an official of the J&K administration remarked.
“The J&K Government is taking ground-breaking initiatives for creating world-class infrastructure, implementing new policies to make J&K the Power House of sports,” he said.
The concerned department plans activities throughout the year while infrastructure work is already going on a massive scale. The sports policy is not merely focusing on activities like Cricket, Football but is now giving importance to popular activities like Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Water Sports and Winter Sports as well which were ignored in the past.
The development of sports infrastructure which started after the abrogation of Article 370 is bringing ground-breaking change to the sports arena of J&K.
Notably, Union Sports Minister, KirenRijiju, e-inaugurated a multi-sports facility sports excellence centre at Hira Nagar dedicated to former Union Minister late ArunJaitley. The centre is coming up at an allocated cost of Rs 200 Crore fund under the PMDP scheme for sports structure revamp. It will be the first its kind sports facility in the Country which was a dream of late ArunJaitley.
According to official figures, the medal tally of J&K at National level competitions in 2020-21 in 14 disciplines was 72 gold, 90 silver and 145 bronze medals. Skier Arif Khan who hails from a small village of Goiwara in Hajibal, Tangmarg in Kashmir valley has achieved the unique distinction of being India’s sole representative at the Beijing Winter Olympics. He is also the first athlete from the country to win direct quota spots in two different Winter Olympics events.
It is worth mentioning that during Khelo India Winter Games, Union Sports Minister announced the centre of excellence for the Winter Games to be set up in Gulmarg. The centre is being established keeping in view the potential and environment of J&K in winter sports.
Pertinently, the first-ever sports policy has been notified and adopted for the promotion of sports in the Union Territory.