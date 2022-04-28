‘Path-breaking initiatives making J&K powerhouse of sports’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government is taking various initiatives to create world-class infrastructure and introducing new policies to make J&K a powerhouse in sports.

An official said that the Youth of J&K are immensely talented and deserve more opportunities and exposure to display their talent.

We are committed to extending all possible support to the local sportspersons who strive hard to make J&K and the nation proud in different sports disciplines, an official of the J&K administration remarked.