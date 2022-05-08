Pencak Silat Championship concludes

Srinagar: District Ganderbal Pencak Silat Championship organised by District Ganderbal Pencak Silat Association under the aegis of Pencak Silat Association concluded at Indoor stadium, Sehpora Ganderbal on Sunday.
Around 250 participants have participated in the said championship. Former MLA Farooq Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among medalist.
Among other guests present were Muhammad Iqbal Manager Indoor stadium, Rahil Shafi, Manager Indoor Stadium Sehpora Ganderbal, Bilal Ahmad, Principal, Army Goodwill School, Sajad Sofi, President, District Ganderbal Pencak Silat Association, Murtaza Ahmad, Secretary, District Ganderbal Pencak Silat Association, Dr Peerzada Muhammad Iqbal, Coach, Ravees Ahmad, Coach, J&K Police Central team, Mashooq Ahmad was among the guest of honour.