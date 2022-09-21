Pencak Silat selection trials on September 30

Srinagar, Sep 21: On September 30 and October 1, the J&K Pencak Silat Association will hold selection trials for the 2018 senior National Championship.

The trials will take place at the Indoor Stadium Polo Ground in Srinagar.

The trials would be held to determine the J&K Senior men and women teams for the Senior and Masters National Pencak Silat Championship for Men and Women -2022, which would be held from October 21 to 24 at the Sher Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar.