PM Modi's impetus to sports puts India on Global Canvas: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday said that the big impetus given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sports has put India on a larger canvas globally with young and talented sportspersons in almost all the disciplines making their mark and winning medals for the nation at premier events including Commonwealth Games.
“The medal tally in recent years at the International level has inspired a huge number of sportspersons, which is why Indian participation in various games is second to none,” Rana said at the concluding ceremony of the Under 23 J&K UT Wrestling Championship-2022, organised by Wrestling Association of J&K under the auspicious of Wrestling Federation of India, J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association in collaboration with the University of Jammu at the campus this evening.
He equally praised the sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir who too have been doing well in sports, nationally and internationally. Some of the young sports persons have brought laurels to the Union Territory, he said and referred to the fillip being given to the traditional games across the country in the wake of India registering new landmarks in medal winning in the Olympics. This has certainly encouraged budding sports to make their mark in their chosen games, he said.
He also made mentioned the revival of wrestling, particularly in Jammu, saying the participation of young wrestlers from the neighbouring states has rekindled hope about this part of the country emerging as a favourite destination for holding various competitions. He said Jammu has traversed a long way over the years with its youth making a big mark in every sphere of activity—art, sports, academics and culture.
Surinder Choudhary, former Legislator and Senior BJP leader, Anil Sharma, Kuldeep Kumar and others were among those present on the occasion.
Dushant Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, former International Wrestler, Patron and Chief Wrestling Association of J&K gave an overview of the wrestling competition.
“There is no look back for our young achievers, as the sky is the limit for their talent, which they have shown by putting in their best to the sport or activity they have chosen for themselves”, Rana said while wishing all the best to participants in the championship. He lauded growing enthusiasm about wrestling among youth, saying the presence of eminent wrestlers will prove as a source of inspiration for them in years to come. “I hope they will learn from the veterans in the field”, he said and exhorted the youth to participate in sports in a big way alongside academics.