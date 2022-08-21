PM Modi's impetus to sports puts India on Global Canvas: Rana

He equally praised the sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir who too have been doing well in sports, nationally and internationally. Some of the young sports persons have brought laurels to the Union Territory, he said and referred to the fillip being given to the traditional games across the country in the wake of India registering new landmarks in medal winning in the Olympics. This has certainly encouraged budding sports to make their mark in their chosen games, he said.

He also made mentioned the revival of wrestling, particularly in Jammu, saying the participation of young wrestlers from the neighbouring states has rekindled hope about this part of the country emerging as a favourite destination for holding various competitions. He said Jammu has traversed a long way over the years with its youth making a big mark in every sphere of activity—art, sports, academics and culture.

Surinder Choudhary, former Legislator and Senior BJP leader, Anil Sharma, Kuldeep Kumar and others were among those present on the occasion.