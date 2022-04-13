PM’s ‘Meet The Champions’ campaign reaches J&K

New Delhi: ‘Meet The Champions’, a unique initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is gradually firming up across the Country, ace shooter Singhraj Adhana takes it forward and reached out to the students of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Paralympics double-medallist Singhraj, who contracted the Covid-19 a few months before the Paralympics 2021, stressed the importance of having ‘Santulit Aahar’ (balanced diet) to build strong immunity and own a healthy body.

“Having a healthy body and determination makes one win half the battle and that’s what I have learnt since my childhood,” said the 39-year-old shooter from Haryana during the event.