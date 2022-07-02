Police Golf Course thrown open with DGP’s ‘Tee Off’

Srinagar: The Lake View Environmental Golf Training Park also known as Police Golf Course was thrown open this evening with the Tee off function. Director-General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh was Chief Guest on this occasion.
As per the statement, the DGP was received by ADGP Armed S.J.M. Gillani and other senior police officers. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by the Brass Band contingent of J&K Police on his arrival.
The DGP then formally threw open the Golf Course by playing the ball from a Tee. Later the DGP interacted with the senior officers and also with the support staff of the Golf Course on the occasion.
The DGP was presented a memento by the ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani on the occasion.
The function was attended by Spl. DG Crime J&K A K Choudhary, ADGsP S.J.M. Gillani, M. K. Sinha, Danesh Rana, IGsP Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, M N Tiwari, DIG Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, DPT J&K, Shridhar Patil, Senior officers from PHQ/ District Srinagar and Kashmir based Commandants of Armed/IR Police Battalions and other gazetted officer.