Police organise Spring Sports Festival in Bandipora

Srinagar: Bandipora Police organised Spring Sports festival under the theme 'Say Yes to Sports, No to Durgs' which was inaugurated by DIG NKR Baramulla Udaya Bhaskar Billa at Sumbal on Monday.
The tournament will witness 10 volleyball teams from subdivision Sumbal participating.
Speaking on the occasion, DIG NKR applauded the initiative of Bandipora police for organising sports festivals for the youth of the district with the objective of providing them a platform, so that they can exhibit their talent and hone their skills.
SSP Bandipora Muhammad Zahid who was present on the occasion highlighted the initiatives taken by Bandipora Police for the benefit of the general public.
SSP Bandipora thanked the DIG for gracing the opening ceremony and encouraging the youth of the district.