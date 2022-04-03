Police Premier T-20 tournament commences in Kupwara

Kupwara: Police Premier T-20 knock out tournament being played in the memory of Police martyrs was inaugurated by SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas at Galizoo sports stadium Kupwara.

As per the statement, the inaugural match of the tournament 2022, was played between City Club Kupwara and Coaching Centre Kupwara, where City Club Kupwara outplayed Coaching Centre and won comfortably by a margin of 57 runs.