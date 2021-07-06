Premier League 2nd Phase| Dar Sports, Ferrari Lions win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing second phase of the Premier League J&K Football tournament, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Tuesday.

In the first match, Dar Sports Kupwara clashed with Etihad FC Pulwama. The first half turned out goalless while in the second half, Dar Sports went on to score two goals. Towqeer was the scorer for Dar Sports.

The second match was played between Ferrari Lions Ganderbal and Shopian FC. In the first half, no goal was scored. In the second half, Danish scored the all important goal for Ganderbal side. Ferrari Lions won the match by 1-0 goals.

On Wednesday, SWFC Baramulla will take on J&K Bank FC in the first match while the second match will be played between Iqbal FC Qalosa and Kashmir Avengers FC.