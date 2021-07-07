Premier League football | J&K Bank beat SWFC 5-0, Kashmir Avengers win by 2-0

Srinagar: J&K Bank FC and Kashmir Avengers FC registered easy wins as two matches were played in the second phase of the Premier League J&K Football tournament at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground here on Wednesday.

In the first match, J&K Bank FC clashed with SWFC UshkaraBaramulla. The Baramulla side showed glimpses of their talent in early minutes of the game, but later they were no match to J&K Bank which went on to win by 5-0 goals.

In the second match, Kashmir Avengers FC beat Iqbal FC KaloosaBandipora by 2-0 goals.

On Thursday, two matches would be played; the first between Dar Sports Kupwara and Etihad FC Pulwama. In the second match, Shopian FC is scheduled to clash with Ferrari Lions Ganderbal.