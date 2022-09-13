Pulwama, Shopian Carrom championships conclude

Srinagar: District Pulwama and Shopian Carrom Championship on Tuesday was completed at the Rajpora Indoor Sports Complex in Pulwama.
The District Pulwama and Shopian Carrom Associations organised the competitions for junior and senior divisions in both the boy's and girls' sections under the supervision of the J&K Carrom Association. The competition drew in about 110 players.
Station House officer, Zaffar Iqbal distributed the prizes among the winners.
The UT level Carrom Championship is going to be held at the end of this month
Iffat, Syed Horia, and Iqra Jan took the top three spots in the junior girls' category, while Sheikh Salim, Zubair, and Uzair took the top three spots in the junior boys' category. In the senior men category, Farhan, Mufti Taha, and Owais Ahmed took the top three spots, while Shobi Jan, Beauty, and Aurfee took the top three spots in the senior women category.