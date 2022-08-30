Rafting trials on September 6

Srinagar: J&K Watersports Kayaking and Canoeing Association is going to conduct selection trials for the Rafting National championship on September 6.
The National Rafting Championship is scheduled to be held at Pirdi, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh from September. The event would be conducted by Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association.
In order to select the J&K team for the national event, J&K Association would be holding selection trials at Rafting Point Pahalgam on September 6.
Registration of interested athletes would be done on September 5 at SKICC Watersports point. For further details and registration, players have been asked to contact on 7006202436.