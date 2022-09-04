Rana lauds youth for evincing interest in sports

Jammu: Senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana today lauded youth for evincing keen interest in sports of international repute alongside traditional games, saying this will keep them in good stead in various national and international events.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Fourth J&K UT Kudo Championship, played at Bhagwati Nagar Sports Complex, Rana hoped that budding sportspersons will make their mark in this sport, not only locally but also at the national level.

Rana, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Jammu and Kashmir have no dearth of talent but there is a need to identify and sharpen their sporting skills by experienced coaches.

Grooming and shaping the talent of sportspersons is an investment to brighten the future of enterprising youth and channel their energies into positive pursuits.

It is with this view that sports are getting tremendous support by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has given new impetus to various sporting activities over the years. He hoped that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir too would become integral to the Khelo India movement and make their name in the world of sports.

He noted with satisfaction that a good number of youth were participating in Kudo, exuding confidence that the number of athletes will grow in coming years.

The just concluded championship will serve as a source of inspiration for the young athletes to try their destiny with Kudo which has a bright future in the sports arena. He complimented the organizers and urged them to expand the scope of the game to other areas of the Union Territory on a larger scale.