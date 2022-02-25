RANJI TROPHY | J&K bundled out for 93 runs against Karnataka

Srinagar: Karnataka bowlers led by Prasid Krishna ran through the J&K batting lineup to bundle them out for 93 runs total in the first inning on the second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament match at IIT Chemplast, Chennai on Friday.
J&K batting failure meant that Karnataka went on to earn a huge first-inning lead of 209 runs after having scored 302 runs in the first inning. Karnataka didn't enforce the follow-on and opted to bat again.
At the end of the second day's play, Karnataka was on 128 for the loss of two wickets with a massive lead of 337 runs. Karun Nair who scored 175 runs knock in the first inning was batting on 10 while Siddharth KV was on one. Samarth R got out after scoring 62 runs while DevduttPadikkal scored 49. Both the second innings wickets so far were taken by AbidMushtaq for J&K.
Earlier, Karnataka resumed their inning from an overnight score of 268 for the loss of eight wickets. They were all out for 302 runs in the first inning. The overnight unbeaten batsman Karun Nair got out after scoring a 175 run knock.
He was trapped lbw by ParvezRasool. VidyadharPatil was the last wicket to fall in the Karnataka inning, falling to ParvezRasool. The former J&K skipper ended up with a four-wicket haul while MujtabaYousuf and Umran Malik picked two wickets each. AuqibNabi and Abdul Samad took one each.
In reply, J&K had a decent start with openers QamranIqbal and JatinWadhwan having a stand of 55 runs between them. However, once the stand was broken the whole J&K lineup bundled out for 93 runs.
After the fall of the first wicket, Jatin Wadhwan who scored 25 runs, the rest of the batting could add up to only 38 runs. Qamran Iqbal top-scored with 35 runs and the only other batsman to reach double figures was Abid Mushtaq scoring 10.
Skipper Ian Dev registered his second duck in three innings so far. For Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna took a six-wicket haul while VidyadharPatil took two. K Gotham and ShreyasGopal took one wicket each.
With two full days left in the play, Karnataka is on their way to registering a massive win against J&K. They already have a lead of 337 runs and they would like to put a big total on board and give their bowlers enough time to seal the win.
Score
First Inning
Karnataka: 302/10 ( Karun Nair 175, ParvezRasool 4-wkts)
J&K: 93/10 ( QamranIqbal 35, Prasidh Krishna 6-wkts)
2nd Inning
Karnataka: 128/2 ( Samarth 68, AbidMushtaq 2-wkts) lead by 337