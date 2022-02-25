RANJI TROPHY | J&K bundled out for 93 runs against Karnataka

After the fall of the first wicket, Jatin Wadhwan who scored 25 runs, the rest of the batting could add up to only 38 runs. Qamran Iqbal top-scored with 35 runs and the only other batsman to reach double figures was Abid Mushtaq scoring 10.

Skipper Ian Dev registered his second duck in three innings so far. For Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna took a six-wicket haul while VidyadharPatil took two. K Gotham and ShreyasGopal took one wicket each.

With two full days left in the play, Karnataka is on their way to registering a massive win against J&K. They already have a lead of 337 runs and they would like to put a big total on board and give their bowlers enough time to seal the win.