Ranji Trophy: J&K fall short, Karnataka win by 117 runs

Srinagar: Skipper Ian Dev Singh and hard hitting batsman Abdul Samad supported by lower order fought hard as J&K fell short of a record chase against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match at IIT Chemplast, Chennai on Sunday.

J&K chasing a target of 508 runs in second inning got all out for 390 , thus lost match by 117 runs.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 189 for the loss of four wickets, Ian Dev and Abdul Samad who were unbeaten on 65 and 21 runs respectively, played aggressively and did all the hard work and were going great guns to make a big partnership of 143 runs while chasing a huge total, before both fell in quick succession.

Samad was the first man to be dismissed at his individual score of 70 runs off 78 balls, while Ian scored a fabulous century, before being dismissed for 110 runs off 188 balls.