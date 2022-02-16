Ranji Trophy | J&K to begin its campaign against Pondicherry

Srinagar: J&K senior cricket team is all set to start its campaign in a four-day format Ranji trophy tournament at SSN College Ground, Chennai on Thursday.

In its opening match, J&K would take on Pondicherry. J&K reached Chennai soon after the tournament fixtures were announced and opted to have more training sessions in the City ahead of the event.

The team also had training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday after having completed the quarantine period.