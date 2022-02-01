RANJI TROPHY | J&K to play its matches against Karnataka, Railways

Srinagar: The Ranji Trophy four-day format cricket tournament schedule has been announced with J&K kept in the Elite group involving four teams.
J&K will be playing its matches in Chennai and has been kept in a group involving Karnataka, Railways, and Pondicherry. The tournament is going to start on February 16.
Ranji Trophy was earlier postponed due to the rising number of Covid cases across India.
J&K, last time made it to the quarter-finals. J&K Cricket Association had already announced the squad when the event was postponed.