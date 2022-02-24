Ranji Trophy | Karun Nair scores unbeaten 152 runs against J&K

Srinagar: Despite a lonely fighting knock of unbeaten 152 runs by Karun Nair, J&K bowlers kept the star-studded batting lineup of Karnataka under control on the first day of the Ranji Trophy tournament match at IIT Chemplast, Chennai on Thursday.

It was a lonely fight for the star batsman for Karnataka on the first day as wickets kept falling at the other end. At the end of the day's play, Karnataka was 268 for the loss of eight wickets with Nair batting on 152.