Ranji Trophy | Karun Nair scores unbeaten 152 runs against J&K

Srinagar: Despite a lonely fighting knock of unbeaten 152 runs by Karun Nair, J&K bowlers kept the star-studded batting lineup of Karnataka under control on the first day of the Ranji Trophy tournament match at IIT Chemplast, Chennai on Thursday.
It was a lonely fight for the star batsman for Karnataka on the first day as wickets kept falling at the other end. At the end of the day's play, Karnataka was 268 for the loss of eight wickets with Nair batting on 152.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Karnataka lost opener Devdutt Padikkal early in the innings. Padikkal was caught by Abdul Samad after the bowling of left-arm seam bowler, Mujtaba Yousuf with a score of 10 in two overs.
Then another opening batsman Samarth R was joined by Karun Nair in the middle and the pair took the score to 108 runs in 29.4 overs, thus making a partnership of 98 runs, before right-arm leg-spinner Abdul Samad got rid of Samarth R at his individual score of 45 runs off 74 balls.
At the other end, Karun Nair was in awe-inspiring touch and along with Siddharth KV took the score to 164 for the loss of three wickets in 49.3 overs, before Umran Malik struck twice to remove Siddharth for 16 and skipper Manish Pandey for one to make it 166 with four wickets down in 51.2 overs.
Then medium-pacer Auqib Nabi dismissed BR Sharath, before off-spinner Parvez Rasool struck twice, removing Shreyas Gopal and Gowtham K cheaply to leave Karnataka on 209/7 in 68.5 overs.
However, Karun Nair continued his brilliance and along with number nine batter, Ronit More added valuable 59 runs, taking the score to 268.
Mujtaba Yousuf bagged the last wicket of the day on the last ball of the day by getting rid of Ronit More at his individual score of 23 runs.
Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 152 runs off 267 balls, studded with 21 fours and one six.
For J&K, Parvez Rasool, Mujtaba Yousuf, and Umran Malik took two wickets each while Auqib Nabi and Abdul Samad claimed one wicket each.
It has been a phenomenal inning by Karun Nair who resisted the J&K charge to take Karnataka to some sort of safety. With Nair scoring more than half runs of the total he made sure that J&K doesn't bundle out Karnataka cheaply.
He would like to take a score above the 300 run mark on Friday. Karnataka has got a decent bowling attack and anything above 300 would be tough against such an attack.